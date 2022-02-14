Teachers consistently push back on society and legislators’ mindset of teaching to the test, that only academics matter and that creativity and personality don’t belong in the classroom. So, how interesting is it that the pandemic gave many parents and policymakers exactly what they wanted: an academic, impersonal educational environment driven by curriculum and outcome. How boring. And now what do the same people want? “Kids in school! They need to be with their friends, their teachers!”

During the pandemic, teen suicides increased. They need more people and fewer screens in their life. Evidently, teachers were right; school is more than books and tests and asking students how their day went matters. Seeing them as people and not information compartments is life-changing.