Mining near Okefenokee would destroy the wetlands

If you drop a pebble in a bird bath, the disturbance in the center creates ripples that run to the edge. Then they stop. However, if you sink wells into the aquifers under Okefenokee and continuously draw out millions of gallons of water, the effects ripple through Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida. The wetland ecology is damaged forever and can never be restored.

Twin Pines Minerals’ promises are like cataracts in the eye: they blur and distort the reality the eye sees. Unless removed, they can cause blindness. The company’s arguments seek to install such “blindness” in the minds of proponents of the proposed mining. Such a pity it would be if, deceived by their persuasions, Georgia yielded its crown jewel swamp to depredations that are as sure to follow as forever-harmed is to follow never-thought-it-would-be.

RICKS CARSON, ATLANTA

Earth Day ‘24 highlights fossil fuel harms

The first Earth Day (April 22, 1970) was in response to polluted lakes, waterways and air and their effects on Americans. Earth Day roused public consciousness so that most pollution issues were addressed.

This year’s Earth Day theme is Planet vs. Plastics — phasing out plastics and ending fast fashion. Roughly 85% of plastics and post-consumer textiles are not recycled. Climate change is frequently mentioned as one of the purposes of Earth Day because it is the greatest threat to the Earth, its population and every living thing. One common denominator to plastics and climate change is the lies by the fossil fuel industry that its products are not harming the planet. Microplastics are showing up everywhere, including our bodies, in increasingly harmful amounts. Estimated annual economic losses caused by fossil fuels over the next 25 years is nearly $1 trillion, and the annual human death toll is currently 5 million people worldwide. Let’s renew the fervor of 1970. Act!

JOHN W. SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA