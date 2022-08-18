The raid was conducted under the pretext of retrieving classified materials for the National Archives, and if information happened to be found concerning the Jan. 6 insurrection, so much the better.

And, if Trump’s popularity was resurrected and he now feels he can safely run for president in 2024, the Dems believe the raid will have scored for them triple-fold.

They believe the Jan. 6 committee investigation so damages Trump, and now the folderol over the document raid, that he would be the one candidate that would motivate the Dems and bring independents and moderate Republicans to the polls to vote against Trump in 2024.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL