Savannah Chrisley misremembered her parents’ history

Savannah Chrisley of “Chrisley Knows Best,” said in her prime-time speech at the Republican National Convention that her parent’ were prosecuted for fraud and tax evasion because of their political beliefs and celebrity as reality television stars. She called out Democrats and Fulton County prosecutors. Her parents were indicted by the office of a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney, and they were tried and convicted of all counts in a federal, not Fulton County court, something she would know if she had bothered to attend her parent’s trial.

Indeed $30 million in bank fraud that contributed to Georgia community bank failures, tax evasion and lying shouldn’t be prosecuted because such actions are so like those of former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president. Maybe Trump will pardon her parents because they never should have been prosecuted, just like law-abiding Jan. 6, 2021 “tourists.”