Savannah Chrisley misremembered her parents’ history
Savannah Chrisley of “Chrisley Knows Best,” said in her prime-time speech at the Republican National Convention that her parent’ were prosecuted for fraud and tax evasion because of their political beliefs and celebrity as reality television stars. She called out Democrats and Fulton County prosecutors. Her parents were indicted by the office of a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney, and they were tried and convicted of all counts in a federal, not Fulton County court, something she would know if she had bothered to attend her parent’s trial.
Indeed $30 million in bank fraud that contributed to Georgia community bank failures, tax evasion and lying shouldn’t be prosecuted because such actions are so like those of former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president. Maybe Trump will pardon her parents because they never should have been prosecuted, just like law-abiding Jan. 6, 2021 “tourists.”
DAVE BEARSE, ATLANTA
Republicans must counter the country’s leftward arc
Regarding the July 18 AJC article “President considering Supreme Court changes” (July 18):
President Joe Biden, the supposed moderate, unifying president, is the most radically progressive president in my lifetime. He claimed he’d be a “bridge to the future,” but he’s the proverbial “bridge to nowhere.”
Biden’s emerging proposal is to rein in the Supreme Court with term limits and congressionally imposed ethics rules for the justices. Why? Because the court’s configuration and rules are only acceptable to progressives when the court leans left. But as soon as it leans right, it must be fundamentally transformed to maintain the leftward judicial slide. That’s the same approach progressives have toward the Electoral College. When they lose a presidential election, they call for an end to the Electoral College and for it to be replaced by a national popular vote.
If the country wants the political pendulum pulled back from its severe leftward arc, conservative voters must rise up this November, apply their grip and win the tug of war for this country’s survival.
GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA
Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution