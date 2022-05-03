MICHAEL E. MCCONNELL, M.D., ATLANTA

Don’t ask taxpayers to bail out those with student loans

In physics, every action requires an equal and opposite reaction. The same holds for arbitrary decisions, like canceling student loan debt. Unless other arrangements are made, the reaction will be an overwhelming decision to further punish the party in power by the many-fold number of taxpayers who are on the hook to bail out the relatively fewer recipients of such a program.

To avoid this, consider two other reactions by Democrats as a substitute to prevent this backlash: 1) A lifelong buyer-beware marker, to identify to future employers, spouses and friends that the person sitting across from them has chosen this path to freedom, or 2) an agreement that the loan forgiveness is equivalent to pleading guilty to a felony charge of theft by stealing with the subsequent loss of lifetime voting rights.

If that seems harsh, don’t worry, you can restore the marker and voting rights by simply repaying the forgiven amount -- with interest.

