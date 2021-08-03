Readers Write

Unvaccinated schoolkids need more protection from COVID
My granddaughter will be starting kindergarten this week. My wife and I are excited but overly nervous, with COVID-19 continuing to soar and the Delta variant being rampant. We are frustrated that Cobb does not have a mask mandate for our unvaccinated, unprotected children under 12. My 5-year-old granddaughter and all the children will need the extra layer of protection to keep them safe inside the school and help minimize the amount of disease spread and canceled school disruptions due to outbreaks.
Last year when the virus was rampant, pre-vaccine launch, masks protected our families and us. Our children still need that protection! I hope you reconsider mandating masks to protect our little ones.
The CDC says this strain of COVID-19 is more transmissible than chickenpox! It’s easy to ignore the CDC because of the changing message and political craziness in government, but as science changes, we must adapt and protect our children!
PAUL NATTIS, MARIETTA
Today’s GOP actions trashing U.S. progress on race relations
When U.S. Rep. John Lewis died a year ago, Republican politicians eulogized him. Today they are desecrating everything Lewis stood for.
Lewis was a lifelong activist; Republicans deride racial justice activists as “woke” – the new, politically correct N-word. Lewis risked his life for Black voting rights; Republicans are hellbent on suppressing Black votes. Lewis confronted America’s original sin of racism; Republicans seek to impose an Orwellian, whitewashed version of American history. Lewis practiced nonviolence; Republicans practice the politics of intimidation.
Lewis dreamed of building a multiracial “Beloved Community”; Republicans want to build a second Confederacy, a nightmarish white nationalist autocracy.
Lewis was a truth-teller. Just as the Confederacy rested on the lies of white supremacy and Black inferiority, today’s GOP rests on the lies that Black voter “fraud” cheated Trump of a second term and that the January 6th Capitol lynch mob was a harmless frolic rather than a deadly serious fascist coup.
STEVE BABB, LAWRENCEVILLE