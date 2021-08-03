Readers Write

My granddaughter will be starting kindergarten this week. My wife and I are excited but overly nervous, with COVID-19 continuing to soar and the Delta variant being rampant. We are frustrated that Cobb does not have a mask mandate for our unvaccinated, unprotected children under 12. My 5-year-old granddaughter and all the children will need the extra layer of protection to keep them safe inside the school and help minimize the amount of disease spread and canceled school disruptions due to outbreaks.

Last year when the virus was rampant, pre-vaccine launch, masks protected our families and us. Our children still need that protection! I hope you reconsider mandating masks to protect our little ones.