Readers Write

Election ‘victory’ seems based on bullying of opponents

Is this election victory the type you actually want? By suppressing even hearing what the opponent says as “reasons”? I want victories based on good sense logic. I want to not be “convicted” on charges without proof, based on false premises, rumors and false testimonies of people who only want to push me out of the way of their goals. I do not want a government that operates on being the bully that overpowers people by the loudness of voices, by financially or physically disabling people, and by destroying peoples’ ability to defend themselves or their reputations. We need to realize these strategies, while unchallenged, will soon enough be turned against the rest of us.