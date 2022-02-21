The article references current state legislation that would break down education barriers to encourage economic and workforce growth. While current bipartisan policies such as HB 932 would benefit certain refugees, special immigrants, or those with humanitarian parole status, HB 120 would provide tuition equity for undocumented young immigrants.

Nearly 30,000 young Georgians who came to the U.S. as children – or Dreamers – have lived most of their lives here but can’t adjust their legal status due to our antiquated immigration system. While dreamers, and all Georgia immigrants, contribute upwards of $10 billion in taxes annually, they are limited in their contributions to society because of senseless policies.

It is my hope our state and federal lawmakers pass pro-immigration policies that benefit all Georgians.

CHARLES KUCK, ATLANTA, IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY