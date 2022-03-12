Right-wing comments fuel Putin’s murderous rampage of Ukraine
The term “useful idiots” has never been more applicable than at this point in the history of the world. So much Russian propaganda and misinformation are thriving due to the idiotic comments made by our own right-wing countrymen. Even the far-right Christian evangelicals are joining in supporting Putin’s murderous rampage of Ukraine, and saying that Putin’s Christian values are better than Joe Biden’s is only one example. These useful idiots have the blood of thousands of Ukrainians on their hands. These idiots own it now. They will forever be known as supporters of a demented fascist dictator who intends to take over the world.
MICHAEL DE GIVE, DECATUR
Problems at home and abroad suggest we’re not better off with Biden
All the negative and hateful comments about Republicans and Trump suggest that our country is much better off with Joe Biden and the Democrat Congress. I suppose $5 a gallon gas, runaway inflation, increased crime, parents targeted as domestic terrorists, wide-open borders, increased drug and human trafficking, unprecedented fentanyl deaths, critical race theory and gender dysphoria issues in elementary schools, the debacle in Afghanistan, and a madman destroying Ukraine as the world watches, are all figments of the imagination. Isn’t it odd that we didn’t have these problems before? Policies matter; tweets, not so much.
AL RAKEL, TUCKER
Corporate welfare helped to create rising inflation and national debt
To the letter writer who blames Biden for all of America’s woes: Stop watching Fox News and Newsmax. Inflation is caused by mega-corporations raising the cost of goods or services to make record profits -- profits that they pay little or no taxes on and still receive corporate welfare.
The mega-rich use the money they receive on their stocks to buy more stocks and don’t create living-wage jobs. They also use the money they make to bribe politicians legally with the help of K Street lobbyists. This is the reason the national debt keeps rising.
The poor economy results from every Republican U.S. president since Ronald Reagan -- with the possible exception of George H. W. Bush -- cutting taxes on the mega-rich and mega-corporations and gutting rules and regulations.
The letter writer is easily manipulated by Fox News and Newsmax, two fascist propaganda news networks.
CARL COX, RIVERDALE
Best baseball still being played with joy on hometown fields
Despite MLB’s lockout, baseball season opened last week with a player parade, face painting, a bouncy house, a VIP’s first pitch, the singing of the National Anthem and a few games. I had the honor of offering the opening prayer for the season. It was great to be on the green fields with so many excited players in uniform and proud family members cheering them on. Hope does, indeed, spring eternal.
The best of baseball is not played in MLB parks but in backyards, sandlots and rec fields near you. The Wiffle Ball and Little League games of my childhood were more fun even than last year’s World Series game I attended. And the best part of the baseball seasons that have opened all across the country is players play for the fun of it, and the coaches are volunteers. You don’t need a ticket to watch, and there isn’t a bad seat in the stands.
REV. OLLIE WAGNER, ALPHARETTA, SENIOR PASTOR, ALPHARETTA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH