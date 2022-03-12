AL RAKEL, TUCKER

Corporate welfare helped to create rising inflation and national debt

To the letter writer who blames Biden for all of America’s woes: Stop watching Fox News and Newsmax. Inflation is caused by mega-corporations raising the cost of goods or services to make record profits -- profits that they pay little or no taxes on and still receive corporate welfare.

The mega-rich use the money they receive on their stocks to buy more stocks and don’t create living-wage jobs. They also use the money they make to bribe politicians legally with the help of K Street lobbyists. This is the reason the national debt keeps rising.

The poor economy results from every Republican U.S. president since Ronald Reagan -- with the possible exception of George H. W. Bush -- cutting taxes on the mega-rich and mega-corporations and gutting rules and regulations.

The letter writer is easily manipulated by Fox News and Newsmax, two fascist propaganda news networks.

CARL COX, RIVERDALE

Best baseball still being played with joy on hometown fields

Despite MLB’s lockout, baseball season opened last week with a player parade, face painting, a bouncy house, a VIP’s first pitch, the singing of the National Anthem and a few games. I had the honor of offering the opening prayer for the season. It was great to be on the green fields with so many excited players in uniform and proud family members cheering them on. Hope does, indeed, spring eternal.

The best of baseball is not played in MLB parks but in backyards, sandlots and rec fields near you. The Wiffle Ball and Little League games of my childhood were more fun even than last year’s World Series game I attended. And the best part of the baseball seasons that have opened all across the country is players play for the fun of it, and the coaches are volunteers. You don’t need a ticket to watch, and there isn’t a bad seat in the stands.

REV. OLLIE WAGNER, ALPHARETTA, SENIOR PASTOR, ALPHARETTA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH