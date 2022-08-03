In defense of Georgia Democrats, Brian Kemp chose not to recuse himself as secretary of state when he ran for governor. As the secretary of state, he had the power to commit all kinds of hijinks. Maybe he did, and maybe he didn’t, but to not recuse himself from that office while running for governor was at best terrible optics and, at worst, a way to control the outcome of the election.

Now Republicans are doing everything in their power to destroy American democracy. The 2020 elections were one of the most scrutinized elections in American history, yet the fringe right wing of the Republican Party, led by a bunch of dangerous crackpots, is still pushing the lie that it was stolen.