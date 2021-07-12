Readers Write

I am an undergraduate student at Georgia Tech and a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association, assisting patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. In my role, I have been able to recognize firsthand the impact this disease has on families across America. Today, more than 5 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s – a number expected to nearly triple by 2050, including 150,000 in Georgia.

Congress can play a key role in addressing this issue by increasing funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by $289 million. Thankfully, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, understands the importance of this critical funding and has signed on in support. It is vital that Congress continue to honor the requests of researchers for additional research funding so they can bring hope to the millions of American families affected by this disease. Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in thanking Rep. Williams for leading in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by supporting critical funding for research.