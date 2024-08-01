When school districts invite representatives from the GVRA to attend Individualized Educational Program meetings for students, they often do not attend. When GVRA representatives attend such meetings, no meaningful assistance is offered to students and their parents until their senior year of high school. These tardy efforts are usually fruitless as transition activities and services for such students require several years of careful preparation and comprehensive planning.

The GVRA must be held accountable for its failure to meet its legal obligations and use of federal funds.

TORIN D. TOGUT, LAWRENCEVILLE

Harris has never won a national election

John Eaves wrtoe in the July 24 AJC that Democrats “cannot afford to wait any longer to uniformly get behind Harris as our choice as nominee.” Thanks to President Joe Biden’s dropping out of the race just a few months before the election, the people have no voice in the matter. Because there is no time for other qualified candidates to run, Vice President Kamala Harris will be selected by default rather than elected.

Eaves claimed Harris’ experience qualifies her for the role of president, but her lack of support in the 2020 Democratic primaries suggests the people were not convinced. When then Harris dropped out of the 2020 primaries, she was polling at a mere 3 percent, and, like most who serve as vice president, her tenure is unremarkable. Her largest asset might be that she is not a mentally and physically frail octogenarian or a convicted felon, and that might just be enough to win it all.

KIP HOWARD, MARIETTA