Harris’ change on fracking shows who’s really in charge
Vice President Kamala Harris shared with CNN that though she previously supported banning fracking, she wouldn’t ban it now. However, her values haven’t changed. Huh?
The interviewer revealed all by not asking the obvious follow-up: “What are those values, anyway?” She didn’t need to ask because she knew Harris had replaced President Joe Biden as the “anchor” of the Democratic Party, responsible only for relaying what she had been told to say, just like any TV news anchor reading a teleprompter.
This makes voting for her a little scary. How do we know what she’ll be told to say after the election?
PAUL MILLER, ALPHARETTA
Trump looks for political gain in abortion issue
Former President Donald Trump’s anti-abortion loyalists are outraged that he has implied that he would vote to overturn Florida’s six-week abortion ban. Why would he say that? You know why: for political gain.
The law is on the ballot and will drive turnout, and Florida voters who vote against it are likely to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, not him. So what does he do? He criticizes the ban and abandons the pro-life right that has loyally supported him. We have had the same situation with him vowing that the “Trump administration will pay or require insurance to pay” for in vitro treatments. This is a lie, just like Mexico paying for the wall and the perfect medical insurance plan we have been waiting for since 2016.
The man has no moral center and no political philosophy except to gain power and exploit it for his own purposes. Yet there are so many willing to vote for him, even though they know he is reprehensible. Go figure.
STEVE MERLIN, MARIETTA