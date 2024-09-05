This makes voting for her a little scary. How do we know what she’ll be told to say after the election?

PAUL MILLER, ALPHARETTA

Trump looks for political gain in abortion issue

Former President Donald Trump’s anti-abortion loyalists are outraged that he has implied that he would vote to overturn Florida’s six-week abortion ban. Why would he say that? You know why: for political gain.

The law is on the ballot and will drive turnout, and Florida voters who vote against it are likely to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, not him. So what does he do? He criticizes the ban and abandons the pro-life right that has loyally supported him. We have had the same situation with him vowing that the “Trump administration will pay or require insurance to pay” for in vitro treatments. This is a lie, just like Mexico paying for the wall and the perfect medical insurance plan we have been waiting for since 2016.

The man has no moral center and no political philosophy except to gain power and exploit it for his own purposes. Yet there are so many willing to vote for him, even though they know he is reprehensible. Go figure.

STEVE MERLIN, MARIETTA