Readers write

Opinion
1 hour ago

Why should Gwinnett commissioners deal with barking dogs?

Dogs make noise. As a Gwinnett citizen, I am very concerned that issues about dogs barking are taking precedence over more important issues.

It is a neighborly courtesy to do everything in your power to keep your dog from disturbing the peace. I understand that this is annoying to those affected, but the truth is that our police and lawmakers have more important things to do.

I prefer to keep my dog comfortable and quiet, but there are times that I can’t control the barking. If I could sit the dog down and have a chat about why it is not OK to keep barking, I would.

I plead with my fellow Gwinnett citizens to talk with their neighbors, get to know them, and ask if there is anything you can do to help support them when things get stressful, like when their dog is barking relentlessly.

SARAH OLIVER, LILBURN

Despite proof, GOP candidates continue to spread voter fraud lie

I have a question for the Republican candidates who continue to spread Trump’s “Big Lie” of voter fraud. Where are the convictions?

It has been almost two years since the 2020 election, and there are hundreds of state and federal prosecutors in Georgia. And yet, as best I can tell, there has not been a single Georgian convicted or even arrested for participating in a scheme to steal the election for Joe Biden.

There are several serious election investigations, each against Republican leaders –- the 16 phony electors, Trump lawyers like Rudy Guiliani, and the Coffee County election infiltrators.

But the greatest irony of all is that the target of the most serious criminal investigation is none other than Donald Trump.

DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA

Accidental lockdowns in multiple Cobb schools caused by ‘human error’
Readers write
