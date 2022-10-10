SARAH OLIVER, LILBURN

Despite proof, GOP candidates continue to spread voter fraud lie

I have a question for the Republican candidates who continue to spread Trump’s “Big Lie” of voter fraud. Where are the convictions?

It has been almost two years since the 2020 election, and there are hundreds of state and federal prosecutors in Georgia. And yet, as best I can tell, there has not been a single Georgian convicted or even arrested for participating in a scheme to steal the election for Joe Biden.

There are several serious election investigations, each against Republican leaders –- the 16 phony electors, Trump lawyers like Rudy Guiliani, and the Coffee County election infiltrators.

But the greatest irony of all is that the target of the most serious criminal investigation is none other than Donald Trump.

DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA