Public safety training center deserves support

Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

Some of the supporters of this misconduct also carried the insidious and incredulous banner of defunding the police. Let us not forget that this cry was heard across the U.S. as cities were ravaged, courthouses destroyed, and murder rates skyrocketed. Against this backdrop, anyone promoting such an ill-conceived strategy would seem to be lost and with little concept of the dangerous reality that violent crime poses to us all.

Only a few short years ago, amid destructive riots, we heard demands for improved public safety training and “rethinking” policing. Now that such training is offered, it is resisted in many circles, at times with violence, as seen in the recent “Block Cop City” protest. Revealingly, these pleas consistently appear to emanate from political forces which express little concern for intensifying violent crime or the plight of its mounting victims.

Reducing the funding for public safety and training without question leads to higher crime, longer response times, and endangering innocent people. Maintaining and increasing funding for First Responders is crucial for ensuring the safety and stability of our communities. Police, fire, EMS and 911 dispatch play an indispensable role in deterring crime, responding to emergencies and upholding the rule of law. People will not move to or invest in places where they do not believe that their families and businesses will be safe.

Those violently protesting in opposition to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center should spend time attempting to pass the police academy, fire academy, or become a paramedic. It requires a selfless strength of character to rush in when all others run away. My friend and decorated veteran Col. Mike Steele says it best, “Patriotism without action is counterfeit.”

Gov. Brian Kemp led the way to help protect the city of Atlanta by creating the Joint Law Enforcement Task Force last year to tackle the escalating crime. This has proven effective along with new and strong leadership from Atlanta’s current mayor and chief of police who are still cleaning up from the prior administration’s listlessness when it came to any number of important aspects of public safety, including criminal street gang recruitment and crime in particular.

Offhanded comments indicative of ambivalence to public safety and crime victims from those who attempted to win elections and then appear to struggle to remain relevant, only reaffirm why, in this writer’s eyes, they should not be in government office.

Supporting the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is essential for the well-being and security of everyone. It is paramount that we provide our first responders with the necessary resources and backing, as they play an irreplaceable role in maintaining order, deterring criminal activity and ensuring that our neighborhoods remain safe places to live and work, for ourselves and our children.

Let me be clear, I proudly stand in support of the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. As someone who served for over three decades as a firefighter/EMT and five total generations of my family have honorably served as first responders (Fire, Police, EMS, 911), I know firsthand the importance of training my brothers and sisters in public safety. Training our bravest and finest is critically important to the safety of our men and women in uniform, as well as those we are sworn to serve and protect.

State Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, represents the 56th District.