Power Poll: Many leaders feel it’s now safe to resume travel

The survey does not have the precision of a scientific poll and is meant only to provide insight into the thinking of influential leaders across the state.

The poll launched the same day state health officials announced that a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations around the world was starting to reach Georgia. They reported a one-week, 30% increase in Georgia’s hospitalizations, a majority involving people not fully vaccinated and the highly contagious Delta variant.

In the four-question survey, leaders were asked about their travel plans this year. About 37% said that, after lying low for a year, they plan to make up for lost travel time, hitting the road with gusto. About 58% said they would be out more this year but would take precautions to protect themselves against the lingering threat of COVID-19.

Respondents indicated the resumption of travel could be good for Georgia’s economy, which depends heavily on tourism. Seventy-four percent said they believe non-Georgians see the state as “open again” and “a safe place to visit.” About 26% said COVID-19′s continued presence in Georgia “still makes travel here risky.”

Caption Qatar Airways relaunched flights to Atlanta on June 1, 2021, in a recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel. Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

The poll reaffirmed community leaders’ concern – even frustration—with Georgia’s full vaccination rate, one of the nation’s lowest at 38%.

“With ample vaccine availability across the state, Georgia citizens, as well as any visitors, have it well within their power to avoid significant COVID complication risk by simply getting vaccinated,” said survey participant and state Rep. Mark Newton, R-Augusta, in an email to Power Poll.

A.J. Robinson, president of Central Atlanta Progress, said: “Pure and simple, being vaccinated can save your life and the lives of many others ... This is not fake news!”

And Kevin Green, president and CEO of Atlanta’s Midtown Alliance, said: “We are blessed with a remarkably effective and available vaccine to curb the further spread and keep variants from taking over. I am dumbfounded at how anyone can purposefully spread disinformation or work to try and make this a partisan wedge issue.”

About 7 in 10 of the surveyed community leaders said the state’s low vaccination rate is posing a “real and significant risk to public health, education, and our economy.”

More than 42% of respondents said they worry about the recent uptick in cases, the new variant, and the potential for another surge. A slightly smaller percentage – about 38% -- urged a wait-and-see attitude before any move to reimpose restrictions, and about 20% said the “worst is behind us” and there is little or no need for another clamp-down.

Randy Lewis, managing director and co-owner of Fitzpatrick & Lewis Public Relations in Atlanta, wrote in an email to Power Poll that he and his wife spent almost four weeks last year – pre-vaccine – driving to Montana and Mexico.

“We took precautions, but we lived our lives, as I recommend to everyone,” Lewis said. “Cowering is not a lifestyle to be admired. Everything about this virus has been politicized. And we should be at war with the people who have done this to us.”

Caption Georgia Tech nurse Melanie Thomas administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to student Grayson Prince at its Exhibition Hall on July 20, 2021. The school has been doing vaccinations on Tuesdays this summer for students and employees. ERIC STIRGUS/ESTIRGUS@AJC.COM.

COMMENTS

Bill Bolling, chairman of Food Well Alliance in Atlanta: “Public Health is a business development/tourism/employment issue. We can’t afford to let partisan politics drive decision making @ our collective future.”

Dean Trevelino, principal with Trevelino/Keller of Atlanta: “Including DC, Georgia ranks 50 in the country, just ahead of Alabama, for the lowest percentage of distributed vaccines administered to residents. https://bit.ly/cdc0719. The business community needs to decide ... what is its role?”

POLL QUESTIONS AND RESPONSES

1). With Georgia in the midst of the summer travel season, many of us are on the move, and visitors are again coming to our state. What are your travel plans for 2021?

37.1% — I plan on making up for lost travel time and hitting the road with gusto after lying low during the pandemic.

58.3% — I will be cautiously looking to move about more than during 2020 but will take precautions to stay safe as COVID-19 lingers.

4.5% — The pandemic’s risks worry me still, and I’ll forego public vacations for a while yet.

2). Given tourism is a substantial part of the Georgia economy, what do you think non-Georgians are believing about the state now?

73.9% — That our doors are open again, and we’re a safe place to visit.

26.1% — That COVID-19′s presence still makes travel here risky.

3). As people resume travel, public health officials are reporting a small, yet notable, rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as a new variant spreads here. How significant is this development?

26.1% — It worries me, as it could indicate the start of a new surge in infections, illnesses, and deaths.

37.8% — Georgia should watch developments and see what happens before reimposing restrictions.

20.0% — The worst of COVID-19 is behind us, and there’s little or no need to begin clamping down again.

4). Experts say COVID-19 is lingering more in places with relatively low vaccination rates, like Georgia. How big a problem is our low inoculation rate?

69.4% — It poses a real and significant risk to public health, education, and our economy.

26.1% — It may pose some risk, but not nearly enough to infringe on our freedoms by mandating vaccination.

4.5% — It’s no big deal, and any talk of rising risk is overblown at this point.

This survey was sent via email to 677 community leaders across the state, 135 or about 20% of whom responded.