Power Poll: Ga. leaders on omicron and Gold Dome priorities

Thirty-eight percent said addressing crime should be lawmakers’ No. 1 priority, while 30% said enhancing health care infrastructure should be the paramount issue of the session, and 14% said it should be improving resources in mental health. Only 8% listed a tax cut as their priority.

Caption December 2, 2021 Atlanta: Atlanta police were on the scene collecting evidence and photographing a vehicle in the parking lot of The Villages at Carver located at 201 Moury Avenue SW in Atlanta on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. A shattered driverÕs window could be seen in the crime scene area. Atlanta police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the scene stemmed from an individual walking into Grady Memorial hospital with a gunshot wound but did not provide any further details. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com) Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Caption December 2, 2021 Atlanta: Atlanta police were on the scene collecting evidence and photographing a vehicle in the parking lot of The Villages at Carver located at 201 Moury Avenue SW in Atlanta on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. A shattered driverÕs window could be seen in the crime scene area. Atlanta police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the scene stemmed from an individual walking into Grady Memorial hospital with a gunshot wound but did not provide any further details. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com) Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Columbus City Councilman Walker Garrett said local leaders need help fighting crime.

“We’ve given all available resources to our local law enforcement and need help at the state and federal levels to get crime under control,” he wrote in an email to Power Poll. “Our crime in Columbus is as high as it’s been since I was a child here.”

Randy Lewis, the managing director at Fitzpatrick & Lewis Public Relations in Atlanta, voiced similar concerns, saying: “Our greatest threat is civil disorder, public safety and justice.

“We have allowed criminal elements to get a pass and as a result, no one is safe on the streets,” Lewis said. “It’s time for a crackdown that shows little mercy.”

Jeff Graham, executive director of Georgia Equality, said, “COVID has shined a light on the weaknesses and gaps in our public health system.

“Legislators should use some of the historic financial reserves to make strategic investments to improve our healthcare infrastructure so that we can meet Georgians’ needs today and into the future,” Graham said.

A.J. Robinson, president of Central Atlanta Progress, agreed.

“If anything, COVID has taught us that the state must pay more attention to public health care and mental illness,” Robinson said in an email to Power Poll. “With state coffers awash in cash, there is no better time than right now to begin that work.”

Caption Signs direct motorist to a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of the Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Caption Signs direct motorist to a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of the Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

With record tax collections flowing into state coffers, Kemp, who is up for re-election this year, announced on Jan. 13 a series of voter-pleasing proposals to state lawmakers, including the tax refunds and increased spending for education, law enforcement and health care.

His budget proposal calls for hundreds of millions of dollars in new spending for Medicaid, the health care plan for the poor and disabled.

Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, a regular participant in the monthly poll, said lawmakers must invest in K-12, career training and higher education, health care and mental health services for every Georgian.

These are must-haves to ensure “a healthy economy into the future of the state … 20, 30, 40 and 50 years from now,” she said. “It is the fierce urgency.”

Community leaders also were asked about the state of U.S. democracy, after the recent anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as well as the ongoing pandemic.

Fifty-eight percent said they believe that the strength and viability of both the nation and state could be at serious risk, given the anger and divisiveness that exists. Another 30% see significant, but not insurmountable challenges, and 12% said they believe fears that the country is edging closer to a meltdown in civic life are overblown.

“If the General Assembly is serious about strengthening democracy and the election system in our state, it will pass legislation that addresses concerns of citizens and elected officials on both the right and the left,” said Paul R. Pierce, artistic director at the historic Springer Opera House Arts Association in downtown Columbus.

Nearly half (48%) of poll respondents said they’re convinced that upping the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is still the best way to reduce risk to its citizens in 2022.

The other 52% were equally divided on whether the virus is still a “substantial risk” or whether the nation may have the “upper hand” since omicron appears to be a less-deadly variant.

COMMENTS

Kelly Walsh, District 1 commissioner, Decatur City Commission: “Better funding for public health and education statewide is critical right now. We need to stabilize those areas, so we have some resilience to get us through the medium term as we recover from the pandemic.”

Nick Masino, president & CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce:

“I hope the Georgia General Assembly does not become distracted and become bogged down with election-year politics. I’m always hoping for the next big things to keep our economy thriving. Past examples have been the HOPE Scholarship, Georgia ports expansion and state funding of transit expansion. These are just a few examples that continue to move us forward. Workforce development and keeping the state attractive for recruiting companies and talent should be top priorities this session.”

Judy Monroe, president & CEO, CDC Foundation: “The state should create a commission or structure to review the public health infrastructure and invest in a modern public health system that pays competitive salaries to attract a diverse and highly skilled workforce and build an integrated data system that uses today’s technology.”

POLL RESULTS

1). The Georgia General Assembly began its session this month. What issue do you think should be the top priority for the Gold Dome this year?

38% -- Fighting increases in crime

14% -- Improving the state’s mental health resources

30% -- Enhancing health care infrastructure

8% -- Cutting taxes

11% -- Other

2). With the recent anniversary of the Jan. 6 takeover of the U.S. Capitol, much has been said lately about the state of U.S. democracy right now. Do you:

58% -- See serious risks to the strength or viability of our nation (and state), given the anger and partisan divides that surround us now?

30% -- Believe there are significant challenges, yes, but we will get through them?

12% -- Believe fears that we’re edging closer to a systemic meltdown of our way of civic life are overblown?

3). The COVID-19 pandemic is still with us in 2022, and the omicron variant especially is spreading widely. Do you think:

26% -- We’ve gained the upper hand at this point, as omicron proves less deadly than the delta variant.

26% -- We still face substantial risks from COVID-19, as hospitals remain full of coronavirus patients in Georgia and elsewhere.

48% -- Upping Georgia’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is the quickest way to help us get to a less-risky place.