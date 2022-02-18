Power Poll: Ga. leaders on issues before Gold Dome

Fifty-two percent of poll participants said eliminating the permit for concealed weapons carry could be bad for public safety. Another 26% said they were dubious that the gun bill (Senate Bill 318), sponsored by Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, would have any practical benefits. Seventeen percent said the bill could negatively affect the state’s ability to attract new residents and businesses. Only 5% said the bill was overdue and would affirm Georgians’ Second Amendment right.

Twenty-one states have "constitutional carry" laws, meaning they do not require licenses to carry a weapon or firearm openly or concealed, according to Matt Collins, director of legislation for Florida Gun Rights, a state National Association for Gun Rights affiliate. (Dreamstime/TNS)

That feedback closely aligns with what the AJC found in a January poll: seven in 10 Georgians polled aren’t for the bill, the premise of which is supported by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Most Power Poll participants were equally unenthusiastic about the push for a city of Buckhead. The measure was effectively shelved for the session on Feb. 11 when House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan joined a growing chorus of Republicans, saying Atlanta’s new mayor should be given time to try to curb the city’s violent crime.

Roughly 70% of the state’s community leaders feel the creation of a Buckhead City is a bad idea, with 43 percent saying they envision a harmful scenario that could hurt Atlanta’s reputation as a world-class city and economic hub. Twenty-six percent said a new city could spell trouble for the part of Atlanta left behind. Twenty percent were more positive about the proposal, saying residents of the Buckhead area should have the right to decide to govern themselves. Another 11 percent said the rest of Atlanta and Fulton County would be able to adjust if the new city were created.

012422 Buckhead: A large sign greets guests at the Buckhead cityhood movement fundraiser on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Buckhead. The Buckhead cityhood organization is starting a political action committee with $1 million in the bank, Buckhead City Committee chief executive Bill White told several hundred donors at Bistro Niko. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Jeff Iannone, president and CEO of AIM Associates in Savannah, said he believes Buckhead’s desire for independence is “a reflection of the overall attitude of this country.”

“They pay the vast majority of the taxes for the benefit of others, while not getting adequate protection and so forth,” he wrote in an email to Power Poll. “This will no doubt hurt the city of Atlanta, but that is their fault for diverting so much from the Buckhead community for so long.”

Randy Lewis, managing director of Fitzpatrick and Lewis Public Relations in Atlanta, said “the concerns of Buckhead residents are legitimate.

“Daily stories in the AJC detail Atlanta’s descent into a dystopian hellscape,” he said. ”Nothing undermines the stability of a community faster than unchecked street crime. Buckhead becoming a city is not the only way to destroy Atlanta.”

On the topic of the former president, more than half of the poll participants said they believe Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is right to investigate his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Willis has made national headlines with news that she plans to convene a special grand jury and is dubious of Trump’s claim that he can’t be prosecuted for potential crimes committed during his time in office. The district attorney launched her investigation after Trump’s call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, urging the Republican to “find” votes to overturn the election results.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference in Atlanta, Aug. 30, 2021. Willis — the Georgia prosecutor who asked a judge to impanel a special grand jury to help probe possible "criminal disruptions" by Trump and his allies during the 2020 presidential election and its aftermath -- told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that threats and racist slurs against her have increased since Trump's rally in Texas. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Power Poll participants were asked whether they thought the DA was politically grandstanding, undertaking an effort to “appropriately investigate” the president’s widely reported actions, or whether they were withholding judgment to see where the process leads.

Thirty percent of community leaders said they considered it grandstanding, while 54% said they believe Willis’ investigation is appropriate and another 16% said they were withholding judgment.

COMMENTS

Nick Masino, president and CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce

“I rarely like the options given by the pollster. I believe the answer options offered are intended to write a story versus allowing critical thinking to the questions posed. I would point out it’s consistent with the media trend that issues are only black and white with little room left for grey, where most political solutions are in the grey. I miss moderate America.”

Jeff Iannone, president and CEO of AIM Associates

POLL RESULTS

1. Georgia, and specifically, Fulton County, have made national headlines recently as the county’s District Attorney plans to use a special-purpose grand jury to hear evidence regarding former President Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse his election loss. Is the DA’s pursuit of this matter:

54% — An effort to appropriately investigate the president’s widely reported work to overturn election results here.

30% — Politically based grandstanding.

16% — I’ll reserve judgment for now and see where the process leads.

2. The Georgia General Assembly is considering legislation that would allow people to carry guns without a weapons license. What’s your view of the so-called “constitutional carry” of firearms?

52% — It is a dangerous idea for public safety.

26% — Passage would have little to no practical effect because criminals don’t obey existing gun laws anyway.

17% — It could harm the state’s attractiveness as a place to live or do business.

5% — It is an overdue move that would rightly strengthen a Second Amendment right.

3. The Gold Dome had been debating until late last week a bill that would allow residents of Atlanta’s Buckhead community a vote to form a new city. Given strong feelings on both sides, do you think future creation of a Buckhead City would be:

43% — A harmful scenario for the reputation of Atlanta as a world-class city and economic hub.

26% — A damaging move for the city of Atlanta that would be left behind.

20% — A legitimate expression of residents’ intent and right to govern themselves, as they so choose.

11% — The remaining city, and Fulton County, would learn to adjust if Buckhead pulled out of Atlanta.