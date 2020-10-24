Opinion: Working to support this important election

Another push the secretary’s office is making is to take advantage of early voting and absentee voting options. Due to the high volume turnout in this year’s national election, citizens are being encouraged to take advantage of early and absentee voting. And there are deadlines that you should know about with regard to these options. Early voting will occur between October 12 and October 30, 2020. Absentee ballots must be requested by October 30. Because of the global pandemic and need for social distancing, the Secretary expects more than one million voters to cast their vote via absentee ballot this year. So, get your ballot request in before the deadline and let your voice be heard through a safer and just-as-effective option. Citizens can learn more about these efforts at www.securevotega.com.

In addition to working with the Secretary of State’s office, the Georgia Chamber has also joined a coalition of business and civic leaders who recently launched Georgia Support the Vote. This nonpartisan, all-volunteer effort, co-chaired by Michelle Nunn and Eric Tanenblatt, is committed to making it easier and safer for Georgians to vote in November by informing, encouraging, and enabling their employees, suppliers, and customers. It is exclusively focused on Georgia and the unique election challenges we face this year due to the pandemic. More than 150 Georgia businesses have already signed on, representing more than 150,000 employees. For information on how you can sign-up and get involved in this effort, please visit www.gasupportthevote.org.

The future of our state and our nation call for innovative leadership, inclusive mindsets, investments in infrastructure and connectivity that brings together urban and rural worlds and drives home an equal playing field for all. This year’s election will be pivotal and impactful to leading us all into a more resilient, reimagined New Georgia Economy. So, let us do our part and get out and vote, Georgia.

Chris Clark is president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.