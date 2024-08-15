As one of five statewide elected officials who regulate Georgia Power, I am compelled to respond to an Aug. 2 AJC article regarding Georgia Power profits and consumers’ concerns about their power bills.

The members of the Georgia Public Service Commission has several duties tied to our elected positions. We have the duty to follow Georgia law. We have a fiduciary duty to Georgia Power, to ensure the company remains financially viable and able to responsibly produce electricity. And we have a duty to Georgians, to keep rates as reasonable as possible. All come into play when discussing power rates.