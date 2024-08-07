America has a new happy warrior: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the new running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Walz was introduced in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening to an enthusiastic crowd of 10,000 people, the beginning of a 90-day sprint to the very consequential November election come November, and quite possibly a historic American presidency.

Credit: handout Credit: handout

Walz was a dark horse in the veep race: He is a white, 60-year-old, married father of two kids, who is now serving his second term as governor and is a former member of Congress. Boring, right?

Not after Tuesday’s performance in Philly. He was anything but boring. Landing great one-liners and punches on both former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio.

But Walz is more than a politician. He was a command sergeant major in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a schoolteacher. Football coach. He ice fishes. He hunts. He owns guns. His two kids were conceived through IVF. And he is the guy who coined the “weird” mantra to describe Trump and his MAGA acolytes. Better yet, Walz, with his fuzzy white eyebrows and thinning white hair, is younger than Hollywood icon and heartthrob Brad Pitt. And his running-mate, Vice President Harris will turn 60 in October.

I know some people felt let down by her choice. On X, Tim Kaine immediately started trending after the announcement of Walz went viral. Kaine, of course, is the U.S. senator from Virginia whom then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton selected as her running mate in 2016. The visual of another boring, America’s dad-type white guy struck fear in the hearts of some Democrats. But Walz is not like Kaine. I think even his detractors will agree that after his rousing speech in Philly on Tuesday, he is the perfect candidate to help Harris solidify the blue wall and white male voters she needs to win over in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

For his part, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, another VP contender, opened the first Harris-Walz rally with a bang. He was terrific. Harris and her team, led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder undertook a serious vetting process. (Trump’s team apparently did not do that with Vance, who has gotten off to a really bad start as the Republican vice presidential nominee. Vance comes off as a grumpy, Mr. Doom and gloom. In fact, according to a July CNN survey taken after the Republican National Convention, Vance is the first vice presidential nominee to enter the general election with a negative rating since 1980.)