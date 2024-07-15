We’ve been hearing a lot of talk about how Democrats should blow up their convention, invent a new nominating system straight out of “The West Wing” and replace President Joe Biden with someone else.

Instead of lining up behind the president who has done more for women than any of his predecessors, we’re told to make other plans if we want to defeat former President Donald Trump.

But one debate performance and voices of doom from talking heads haven’t changed what’s at stake in this election. People need to calm down. We can save democracy if we stick together and keep our eyes on the prize.

With abortion rights on the ballot in the battleground states of Arizona, Nevada and Florida and in Montana, among others, and Trump’s responsibility for overturning Roe v. Wade, something he brags about, women are motivated, energized and deeply committed to this vote.

We will vote in our interest, not fall in line with others — most of whom are men and do not speak for us. (We’re used to that).

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are a team that has won tremendous victories. For example, nearly two-thirds of Biden’s appointed judges are women or racial or ethnic minorities, a first for any president.

And Biden made diversity a priority in the agencies and departments whose work impacts women’s lives. For example, after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, the Food and Drug Administration endorsed allowing oral contraceptives available to be sold without a prescription, making birth control more accessible for people who can’t afford or easily visit a health care provider.

Biden has canceled billions of dollars in student loans that will vastly change the trajectory for women and families around the country, and he has made insulin affordable for large percentages of women who have difficulty paying for expensive prescriptions.