Midsummer is one of the busiest times for air travel and one of the worst times to have travel cancellations and delays. Summer flights are often more than 90% full, so passengers on a canceled flight cannot easily be rerouted. Recently, a defective software update by cybersecurity company CrowdStrike caused major problems to the airlines and many other companies that rely on Microsoft Windows software, which CrowdStrike attempts to protect.

Most airlines recovered quickly, but Delta Air Lines was still canceling thousands of flights, even after several days. As of Thursday, cancellations were minimal. The biggest problem was that Delta’s crew-scheduling software was affected, making it very difficult for Delta to move crew to where it needed to be in a timely manner. Virtually all of the continuing CrowdStrike problems in the airline industry are now at Delta, which has caused U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to strongly condemn the airline and speak out in favor of passenger rights. The U.S. Department of Transportation has now opened an investigation into Delta, which does not bode well for the airline.