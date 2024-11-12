But my outsider status and my chances for getting anywhere became quickly clear. The leadership circulated information that required the delegation consist of women in the majority, a set number of African Americans, Latinos and LGBTQIA people and so on. I am a white male heterosexual. When I asked a prominent African American woman who was an obvious party leader about my chances to participate more, she squinted sternly and said, “You are already represented. Everywhere.”

I made a well-received speech on the need to reach out to Republicans and others whom we usually don’t reach, but as the 18 delegates and six alternates were named one by one, I felt like I was waiting to be named to the starting roster of the baseball team in high school. I listened for my name to be called. It never was. I was one of the six or seven who didn’t make the cut.

As the campaign progressed, the disconnect between Atlanta and the northwest corner of the state became more clear. My county chairs and committees became my friends and mentors, as did Bob Herndon and Pam Woodley, organizers of the Fighting 50. Beyond that, my financial contributions and personal support came largely from high school and college friends in my home state of Connecticut and newer friends in neighboring Chattanooga, where I work as a professor of communication at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

I also bonded with Shawn Harris, who ran for Congress against Green. We met when we both stood in line in Atlanta in January and qualified to run. There must have been three of him. There was a Shawn Harris at every meeting and every chicken dinner I attended. Harris gave each of the county committees $5,000, and I got a share of that. His money came from Washington, D.C. There was little or nothing like that out of the assorted state Democratic organizations based in Atlanta.

Over the next year, I met many good people — Democrat, Republican and independent — all of whom were grappling with the economy first and foremost, then abortion rights and, being rural Georgia, Second Amendment rights. I never had a bad conversation, though people sometimes became less friendly when I said I was a Democrat.

When all was said and done, I got 5,000 votes. The incumbent, Mike Cameron, whom everyone says is a nice guy, got 20,000. My 20% showing is similar to most of the Fighting 50. Harris got 36%, and he has promised to make another run at it in two years.

My 5,000 votes might not seem like a lot, but the difference between President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden was less than 12,000 votes in 2020. There were no Democratic votes in my district in 2020 because I am the first Democrat to run in a decade. I will be back in 2026.

I don’t think any of the Fighting 50 actually won their races, but we made a difference. I can’t help but believe if we had a little more help, we might have kept the state blue.

Jack Zibluk is a professor of communication at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and a former editor and columnist for the Memphis Commercial Appeal and other publications.