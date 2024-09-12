‘Four dead, multiple injured, suspect in custody.’

‘It could have been prevented.’

As Paul Wise, a pediatrician and public policy expert, has said, “pediatricians are the ultimate witnesses to failed social policy.” We see that failure in Georgia, where a child is more likely to die from a firearm injury than from cancer, a car crash or any other cause. Yet, it is easier for a Georgia teen to access a firearm than it is to obtain a driver’s license.

In Georgia’s most recent legislative session, legislators introduced myriad bills to address the gun violence public health crisis. Perhaps most encouraging was HB 161, the Pediatric Health Safe Storage Act, which would require guns that can be accessed by a minor be stored securely to prevent unsupervised use. In states with similar child access protection laws, child firearm fatalities are fewer overall, with unintentional child firearm injuries reduced by more than 50%. CAP laws help create barriers to firearm access for youth at risk of suicide, decrease unintentional shootings by young children and reduce gun thefts. They could also decrease the risk of school shootings, because most school shooters have historically obtained their firearm(s) from a close relative. The suspect in the Apalachee shooting was reportedly given his rifle by his father. Despite the evidence supporting CAP laws, HB 161 did not make it to the floor for a vote this year.

Another type of gun safety measure that could save kids’ lives in Georgia is extreme risk protection orders. ERPOs allow for the temporary removal of firearms from those deemed a threat to themselves or others. Though details remain unknown about the motive and mental state of the suspect in the Apalachee shooting, we know ERPOs can prevent some mass shootings, homicides and suicides.

‘I don’t know how we can keep doing this.’

We often hear this sentiment from our colleagues. It is hard to find hope as you hold the hand of a wailing mother whose son is dying, or tell a father his previously healthy daughter will never breathe on her own again. But we cannot give up when we know these deaths are preventable.

As a society, we have reduced pediatric motor vehicle deaths using harm-reduction policies that have improved motor vehicle safety. We can employ similar strategies to reduce child firearm deaths. Though this public health crisis might feel insurmountable, it is unacceptable to accept the status quo.

So, we ask you to join us in calling on state lawmakers to pass evidence-based, common-sense, bipartisan gun safety legislation that protects children in our communities. We also ask you — regardless of your age, gender, race, political party or gun ownership status — to vote for candidates who champion such legislation. Kids in Georgia are depending on us.

Sofia Chaudhary is a pediatric emergency medicine physician. Anna Rodenbough is a pediatric critical care physician. The views and sentiments expressed here are theirs and are not intended to represent those of their employers or affiliated institutions.