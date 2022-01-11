Opinion: Voting rights is timely vaccine for American democracy

The issue of voting is too important to delay. At a time in which many Americans have grown tired of voting rights being used as pawns placed on the frontlines of political warfare, what has become abundantly clear is that neither partisan persuasion or political finger-pointing has proven effective in actually resolving the conflict and issue of voting rights in America today.

So where do we go from here?

As citizens, we too must continue to do our part in demanding unfettered access to the ballot box. And even more so now, as we enter into a seismic election year throughout the country, we must galvanize and recognize our power - understanding that no elected official or campaigning politician has the right to ask for our vote if they are unwilling to do everything in their power to protect our ability and right to cast our vote. And just as one cannot force another to vote, none should be allowed to infringe or frustrate anyone’s ability to vote.

It’s a matter of willingness. As Sen. Warnock attested, as a nation we recently witnessed what outcomes derived from our willingness to take important measures to address our limits on the country’s debt, and so respectfully my hope as a concerned citizen in this hour, is that our country quickly becomes just as willing to also address the ongoing limitations of our democracy; namely how many citizens are uninhibitedly allowed to cast their vote.

For the prosperity of our great nation does not rely on economic means alone, but also on the moral consciousness of our nation and the courage of our country to do what is right. Together, we must end the scaling pandemic of voter suppression plaguing our ill’d-democracy.

And I submit today that the timely vaccine for American democracy is voting rights. This is the pressing issue of this moment, and this is our grave constitutional concern - a matter which must be adequately addressed on both state and federal levels immediately.

Taos Wynn is an Atlanta-based author, orator and human rights advocate. He is the founder of the Perfect Love Foundation and the Millennial Civil Rights Movement.