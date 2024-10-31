Every year, I exercise my right to vote in all elections — general, state and local. But when I voted for president of the United States on Nov. 3, 2020, it was different.

On that particular day, I cast my vote for the first time as a father. I held my then-1-year-old daughter, showing her voting was a right we all had as American citizens.

Later that night, as I have done for each election since, I shared with my daughter the importance of voting. I told her the story of how her grandpapa Pollee Allen and a few of his shipmates aboard the Clotilda, the last known U.S. slave ship, voted for the first and only time.

On July 8, 1860, survivors of Clotilda’s final voyage arrived in Mobile, Alabama. Many survivors were sold throughout the state and ended up in Pickens, Baldwin, Mobile, Washington, Dallas, Marengo, Wilcox, Autauga, Elmore and Montgomery counties. What the survivors did not know at the time was that the slave trade had been banned more than 50 years earlier and that they were brought as slaves to the United States illegally by Timothy Meaher, owner of the Clotilda.

Around April 12,1865, after five years of unlawful enslavement, the Mobile Clotilda survivors in what became Africatown finally learned they were actually free.

After failed attempts to purchase their way back to Africa and seek land from Meaher and his brothers, they formed their community known as Africatown. They were determined to rebuild their lives and take up their voice in their new country through the right to vote. However, it would not be an easy journey for them.

In her book “The Survivors of the Clotilda: The Lost Stories of the Last Captives of the American Slave Trade,” Hannah Durkin detailed the Rep. William “Pig Iron” Kelley riot in which shots were fired to deter the former slaves from registering to vote. The shots apparently came from the window of John Forsyth’s home. Forsyth, a local newspaper editor, wasn’t there, but his son Charles was a suspect. One Black person and one white person were killed, and several others were injured.