In his widely acclaimed memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, recounted the way that his service in the Marine Corps turned his life around. He wrote: “If I had learned helplessness at home, the Marines were teaching learned willfulness. … The day I graduated from boot camp was the proudest of my life.” As a Marine, Vance also undoubtedly learned about the core values of the Naval Service: honor, courage and commitment.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Sadly his statements, actions and acceptance of former President Donald Trump’s invitation to be his vice presidential running mate this year negate the laudable values Vance apparently once believed in and reflected. In 2016, Vance was a “Never Trumper,” called Trump “cultural heroin” and said that Trump was a demagogue leading “the white working class to a very dark place.” Five years later, as Vance contemplated a run for the Senate in Ohio, he abandoned these views to secure Trump’s support. There was no honor, courage or commitment in this.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Vance appeared on a podcast and bluntly stated, “I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine.” There is no honor, courage commitment in that statement. Honor is an intangible value but one that most Americans understand deeply and intuitively. Courage, both physical and moral, is something most Americans appreciate at our core. Commitment we can easily discern on various levels.