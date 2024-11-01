What would Georgia’s own father of reproductive endocrinology think about government interference in women’s health care? My father, Robert Greenblatt, pioneered endocrinology as an independent discipline and formed the first department of its kind in the country at the then-Medical College of Georgia, chairing the Department of Endocrinology from 1946 to 1972.

He moved to Augusta, Georgia, in 1935, after completing his medical training at McGill University in Montreal. The magnolia trees and a warmer climate appealed to him. Once he settled into the Southern way of life, he never wanted to leave. Today, he is remembered for the development of the sequential birth control pill and the fertility drug Clomid. He treated many hormonal disorders and addressed problems related to hirsutism, endometriosis, menopause and growth. My dad dedicated his life to alleviating hormonal suffering in women and promoting a greater understanding of the factors involved.