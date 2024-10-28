There is no denying that global threats to America are rising. Russia is waging war against Ukraine, Israel is under attack, and Chinese President Xi Jinping is threatening Taiwan and other partners in Asia. Trump’s oft-repeated claim of “No WWIII!” is appealing.

But Trump and his vice presidential running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, forget the fundamental truth that Ronald Reagan laid out in his 1980 presidential campaign: The surest way to keep the peace is by demonstrating our strength.

Take Trump’s plan to tell Ukraine to cut a deal with Russia. Sure, if Trump forces Ukraine to cede half its territory to Moscow, the guns will fall quiet. But what will Russian President Vladimir Putin do next? The lessons of history show us that tyrants don’t stop when they’re appeased. Putin could very well attack U.S. treaty allies in Europe, sparking an even bigger and more destructive war. Imagine following Trump’s advice in our own foreign policy: If Putin threatens to attack Alaska, would we give in and declare that we “should have made a deal” to avoid war, as Trump recently told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky? Trump has similarly suggested to Beijing that he might not defend Taiwan if China invades — rhetoric that practically asks Xi Jinping to test what he can get away with. Trump’s rhetoric will make all of us less safe.

During her time on the Intelligence Committee in the Senate and as vice president, Harris demonstrated that she knows the way America keeps the peace is by demonstrating our resolve, standing up to our enemies, and negotiating from a position of strength. When she accepted the Democratic nomination this summer in Chicago, she pledged to keep America’s military the most lethal fighting force in the world — an essential form of deterrence against our enemies. She has supported Israel’s ability to defend itself against Iran while also saying she will put pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a cease-fire. The millions of Americans who watched Harris goad Trump into a rambling diatribe about the size of his campaign rallies during the presidential debate saw a clear contrast between leader who can go to toe-to-toe at the negotiating table with a foreign president and one who would be susceptible to flattery, emotional manipulation and threats.

Trump is right that we need to bring costs down for Americans and keep America out of a third World War. Unfortunately for him, Harris is the only candidate who can actually accomplish those goals.

Peter Harrell is a lawyer who lives in Atlanta. He served on the National Security Council at the White House in 2021 and 2022.