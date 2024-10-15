Beyond his attacks on democracy, Trump’s hateful rhetoric has had real consequences. His inflammatory remarks incited violence against Asian Americans, Jewish Americans, Muslim Americans and other minorities. According to Stop AAPI Hate, hate crimes surged during Trump’s tenure, and Atlanta felt the weight of that hatred.

Trump doesn’t just threaten Georgia; he threatens the entire country. One of the most dangerous aspects of his presidency was his disregard for American intelligence agencies. Whether it was the CIA, FBI or Department of Homeland Security, Trump consistently dismissed warnings from experts. Time and again, he trusted foreign powers — including Russia — over his own advisers.

One of his former national security advisers, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, recently said that Trump was “addicted to adulation,” a man motivated by ego rather than service. This is more than troubling; it’s dangerous. The president receives daily briefings on the most serious threats facing our nation, gathered by some of the most dedicated public servants. Yet Trump routinely ignored this vital information in favor of his gut instincts — or worse: the words of authoritarian leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump’s threat to national security doesn’t end with his disregard for intelligence. The “Project 2025″ plan written by his campaign staff and former administration officials as a plan for his next administration seeks to gut key federal departments, including intelligence agencies and the Department of Defense. This plan would remove career professionals — those who have dedicated their lives to keeping America safe — and replace them with partisan loyalists.

A true leader encourages diverse opinions and listens to informed counsel. But Trump demands loyalty above all else, even at the cost of national security. His “yes-men” approach threatens America’s defense infrastructure and endangers the safety of every citizen.

I was honored to work in the Obama administration, where I witnessed genuine leadership. President Barack Obama, for example, retained Republican Defense Secretary Robert Gates to ensure nonpartisan expertise guided key decisions. When it came time to authorize the raid on Osama bin Laden’s compound, Obama sought counsel from a diverse group of experts. He weighed every opinion carefully and made the best decision for the nation — not for himself.

Leadership is the ability to listen, reflect, and make informed decisions. Trump’s impulsive, ego-driven approach is the opposite of this. His reckless decision-making has already cost lives, and he will do so again if he returns to office.

Finally, Trump’s recklessness extends beyond our borders. In my work with the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance — consisting of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand — I learned how alarmed our closest allies are by Trump’s erratic behavior. These allies identified Trump as the greatest threat to global security, citing his “go-it-alone” attitude and reckless remarks undermining international cooperation.

Strong alliances are essential to maintaining military security and economic stability. Trump’s disdain for NATO and other partnerships puts America at risk, threatening everything from defense to global trade and energy security.

Let’s be clear: Trump doesn’t care about Georgia or America or its people. His decisions serve only his ego. We need a leader who prioritizes national security, listens to experts, and protects our democracy. That leader is not Donald Trump. It’s Vice President Kamala Harris.

John K. Tien retired from the U.S. Army in 2011 after more than 20 years of service at the rank of colonel. He was a combat battalion commander in Iraq; his military awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Combat Action Badge and the Valorous Unit Award. He served as the U.S. Senate-confirmed deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from 2021 to 2023, the first Asian American to serve in that role. He is an active and proud member of Leadership Atlanta and supports several Atlanta area nonprofit and academic organizations.