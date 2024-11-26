President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Chris Wright as secretary of Energy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum as secretary of the Interior places two staunch oil and gas supporters at the helm of America’s energy policy. Wright, chief executive of Liberty Energy, leads one of North America’s largest hydraulic fracturing companies, a technology that unlocked oil and gas from shale formations and helped make Burgum’s North Dakota become one of the nation’s top producers. But North Dakota isn’t just a major fossil fuel producer. It’s also a renewable energy powerhouse, where wind energy alone provides more than a third of the state’s electric power. North Dakota has also pursued carbon capture projects, hydrogen production and various other energy technologies.

Burgum’s dual role, which will include chairing a newly established National Energy Council, grants him significant influence over the nation’s energy strategy. He should use his experience as governor of a state that has implemented an “all of the above” energy approach to guide the incoming administration’s and the new Republican Congress’ response to misguided calls to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act. Reversing this law would be a strategic misstep that would weaken America’s energy security and hinder our domestic manufacturing and job growth.