This perpetual cycle of blame is exhausting. The weight of being Black in America is heavy enough without having to explain, defend or justify our existence every time something doesn’t go as expected. But that’s exactly where we find ourselves — again and again, year after year, election after election. As if the world needs us to carry not just our pain but also the pain of its shortcomings.

I thought about all of this as I dropped my son off at school. He walked away, backpack slung over one shoulder, headphones in, oblivious to the weight I carried at that moment. Watching him, I felt a pang of something deeper than anxiety. It was a mix of hope and fear, pride and sorrow. He is growing up in a world that feels so familiar to me but that is much more complicated. What kind of man will he become in a society that decided what his value is before he can define it for himself? What kind of father can I be to him when the world keeps reminding me that, no matter what I do, I’ll never be enough in its eyes?

The drive home felt longer than usual. The streets seemed louder now, as if the silence itself was a judgment. I thought about the celebrities who had tried to speak for us during the election. Their words had been polished, their intentions perhaps genuine, but their distance from our reality was glaring. There’s a quote from Eddie Murphy that has stayed with me: “I’m rich now. There ain’t much that is funny in my life that could be funny to other people.” That honesty was refreshing, but it also spoke to the chasm between those who live the struggle and those who now only remember it.

The memes, the viral posts, the infographics that reduced our lives to percentages and pie charts — they were all just noise. But noise has a way of drowning out nuance. People posted their disappointment in us without understanding the complexities of what they were sharing. They didn’t see the whole picture, didn’t care to look beyond the headline or sound bite. In doing so, they became part of the very problem they claimed to be fighting.

By the time I pulled into my driveway, I was tired — not just from the drive but also from the weight of it all. The election was over, but the work of understanding what it meant had only just begun. And as much as I wanted to shut it all out, to retreat into the quiet of my home, I knew that wasn’t an option. The world doesn’t stop spinning when you feel like it should. If we don’t take the time to make sense of what just happened, to really understand it, we’re doomed to repeat the same mistakes.

This isn’t just about politics. It’s about the stories we tell ourselves, the narratives we choose to believe and the work we are willing — or unwilling — to do to build a better future. It’s about the responsibility we all have to see each other, to listen to each other, to fight for each other. It’s about the courage to confront uncomfortable truths, even when it’s easier to point fingers or look the other way.

As I sat there, the car engine still humming, I thought about what comes next. Not just for me, but for all of us. The election is over, but the real work has just begun. If we’re serious about change — real, lasting change — then it starts here, in these quiet moments, when the world feels like it’s standing still. It’s in the stillness that we can finally hear the echoes of what we’ve been too afraid to face. And it’s in those echoes that we find the truth.

Kenneth Braswell is chief executive officer of Fathers Incorporated.