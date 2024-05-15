Credit: handout Credit: handout But the tragedy in Charlotte underscores the life-or-death need for reinstating an assault weapons ban, as the GOSAFE Act — the Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Firearms Exclusion Act — currently under consideration in the Senate would. GOASFE would prohibit the sale, transfer and receipt of gas-operated semiautomatic rifles and large-capacity magazines that hold 10 or more rounds of ammunition. These are the types of rifles that, especially when paired with large-capacity magazines, allow mass shooters to unleash destructive, rapid-fire barrages on unsuspecting victims in seconds. The federal ban on assault weapons that expired in 2004 and the current bans in 10 states and Washington, D.C., focus on the military-style “features” of firearms, including pistol grips and threaded barrels. The GOSAFE Act, instead, focuses on what makes semiautomatic firearms, including AR-15s and AK-47s, so deadly: the speed of their gas operating systems. It is this operating system — how the gun cycles and prepares rounds for firing in rapid succession — that enables shooters to inflict the most damage in the shortest amount of time.

The gun lobby has long complained that traditional “features test” assault weapons bans focus on “cosmetic features,” such as a weapon’s pistol grip, folding stock or threaded barrel, but fail to measure danger. This criticism has never been accurate — these are military-style features carried over from military-style weapons. The GOSAFE Act addresses it head on.

The GOSAFE Act effectively targets deadly semiautomatic rifles while providing certain exemptions for firearms commonly used for hunting, self-defense and recreational shooting. These exemptions are important to help build broad support among lawmakers, especially those who haven’t supported legislation that would regulate assault weapons.

It’s important to note that any regulations or safeguards put in place must be carefully crafted to ensure that they do not disproportionately impact certain groups, such as people of color or those living in poverty. The goal should be to create a safer society for all through evidence-based gun safety policies while also upholding the principles of justice and equality. Until then, these avoidable tragedies will continue and the gun industry will profit while communities are left to pick up the pieces and families are shattered.

We do not have to accept this as normal. It is within our power to change it.

Rodney Bryant, a former Atlanta Police chief, is president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.