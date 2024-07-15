The audience erupted into chants of “USA, USA, USA.” The next day, the iconic photos appeared on the cover of every newspaper. It replaced Trump’s mug shot as the most consequential symbol of political persecution.

When those shots were fired, the stakes of this election came into sharp relief. They were the crescendo to the drumbeat of hoaxes, partisan prosecutions, raids, impeachments, indictments, convictions, slander and threats. Trump, fueled by love of country, has long refused to surrender to the forces that would see him fail. He risks defeat and worse — when he could be living a life of comfort, security, and privacy.

For years, the left has waged a war on Trump under the guise of saving “democracy.” Rather than running on a positive vision for the future, they exhort voters to view Trump as an existential threat to justify their relentless attacks. Whether trying to defame, bankrupt, imprison or villainize him, the goal was to protect their power — and to destroy him.

Almost two years ago, also in Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden gave his hyperbolic, now famous “Battle for the Soul of the Nation” speech at Independence Hall.

“The Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump,” he said, shrouded in red lighting and flanked by two U.S. Marines. “That is a threat to this country.”

Last week, Biden told donors it was “time to put Trump in the bull’s-eye,” and Vice President Kamala Harris warned supporters that “Trump wants to turn our democracy into a dictatorship.” Still today, Biden’s campaign website calls Trump a “dangerous threat,” and the Democratic National Committee is running an ad in Georgia claiming Trump is the “ultimate threat to democracy.”

These are not isolated or unusual statements. They are some of the more restrained attacks against Trump. The media, quick to blame Trump for Jan. 6, 2021, has also fanned the flames of violence by ignoring or, worse, amplifying the anti-Trump rhetoric and tropes.

Trump and his family have withstood baseless, extralegal lawfare, egregious personal attacks and now an assassination attempt with courage, optimism and extraordinary determination. It is a testament to his love for our country that he remains committed to restoring it no matter the cost.

But, in America, the price should never be this high.

Even amid the great loss of this unprecedented attack, Trump still sees only the best in this nation. His belief that we can chart a path forward to a better America is backed up by a simple, one-page plan, free from divisive rhetoric and blame-game victimization. I encourage everyone to read both candidates’ policy pages on their respective websites. The contrast is stark.

We might not all be Republicans, even after these tragic events. But we are all blessed to be Americans who can decide to unite in the pursuit of a more perfect union. Now is the time to work together for healing and the restoration of the United States of America.

Kelly Loeffler, a Republican, is a former U.S. senator from Georgia, former Fortune 500 executive and professional sports team owner. She is the founder of Greater Georgia and RallyRight.