Opinion: Thankful, even in roller-coaster of a year

As I reflect on this year, it feels like we have been on a roller-coaster ride. We anticipated that 2020 would be a year of change. It started at a peak full of anticipation and optimism, and then it made a sudden drop as the pandemic’s realities became evident. It was clear that this would be one of the most challenging years of our lifetime, and the ride was just beginning.
Through these twists and turns, so much has changed from how we engage with extended family, friends and co-workers, to how we work and educate our children and redefine work and life balance. Our civility toward one another is also different. However, as we round the curve, I remain optimistic for a collective determination to change the systems that are not working — from affordable housing, healthcare to economic and social justice.
As this roller-coaster slows before climbing up the next peak, I look back on moments of this ride.
For Thanksgiving 2020, I am grateful for all the silver linings, new approaches, and collaboration created amidst the pandemic and social injustice realities. There has been an unprecedented coming together of people and organizations to look out for our neighbors. At Atlanta Habitat, we strive to build community with homeownership, and we are thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve during this year. Our entire team has adapted, and I am grateful for their dedication and ability to find new ways to serve families and our community. Our staff is building homes without volunteers. We are engaging our volunteers and homeowners virtually, instead of lifting hammers together onsite. We appreciate the service of our veterans and the commitment of our seniors to strengthen our neighborhoods. We have focused on safely providing critical repairs that have allowed them to be safe at home during the pandemic.
Atlanta Habitat works in partnership with individual donors, corporate partners and community foundations that are committed to affordable homeownership and demonstrate it in myriad ways. For instance, amid the pandemic, we launched Home Matters, a mortgage-relief initiative, which thus far has provided up to three months of mortgage payments to nearly 200 homeowners who were financially impacted by the pandemic. Our partners’ generosity has helped us continue building and maintaining homeownership during the pandemic. I am beyond grateful to them as we work together to bring about what Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned as the “beloved community.”
Most Atlanta Habitat homeowners are the frontline workers upon whom we all depend. They are overwhelmingly women and the head of their households. They are teachers, daycare, retail and healthcare workers. They are peace officers, EMTs, firefighters and the truck drivers who deliver the things we want and need. They are our active military, serving their nation at home and deployed abroad. I am grateful to, and for, all the frontline workers keeping our economy afloat. They deserve our thanks and our support.
What a year 2020 has been; a new roller-coaster ride that has brought much trepidation. Just as we need to buckle up before the ride begins, we must put safety first by masking up and staying socially distanced. As I look forward to a very different Thanksgiving — one with immediate family and connecting virtually with extended family and friends, I know one thing for sure: Giving of ourselves and taking care of our neighbors and giving thanks every day makes the world a more loving place to call home. Georgia Gives Day, on Giving Tuesday, December 1, offers the opportunity to join Atlanta Habitat, winner of the AJC’s best charitable project in metro Atlanta, as we continue to support families.
A new year is in sight, with new possibilities to build a world where we can all build, thrive and grow.
Lisa Y. Gordon is president and CEO, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity.