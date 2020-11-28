Opinion: Thankful, even in roller-coaster of a year

Atlanta Habitat works in partnership with individual donors, corporate partners and community foundations that are committed to affordable homeownership and demonstrate it in myriad ways. For instance, amid the pandemic, we launched Home Matters, a mortgage-relief initiative, which thus far has provided up to three months of mortgage payments to nearly 200 homeowners who were financially impacted by the pandemic. Our partners’ generosity has helped us continue building and maintaining homeownership during the pandemic. I am beyond grateful to them as we work together to bring about what Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned as the “beloved community.”

Most Atlanta Habitat homeowners are the frontline workers upon whom we all depend. They are overwhelmingly women and the head of their households. They are teachers, daycare, retail and healthcare workers. They are peace officers, EMTs, firefighters and the truck drivers who deliver the things we want and need. They are our active military, serving their nation at home and deployed abroad. I am grateful to, and for, all the frontline workers keeping our economy afloat. They deserve our thanks and our support.

What a year 2020 has been; a new roller-coaster ride that has brought much trepidation. Just as we need to buckle up before the ride begins, we must put safety first by masking up and staying socially distanced. As I look forward to a very different Thanksgiving — one with immediate family and connecting virtually with extended family and friends, I know one thing for sure: Giving of ourselves and taking care of our neighbors and giving thanks every day makes the world a more loving place to call home. Georgia Gives Day, on Giving Tuesday, December 1, offers the opportunity to join Atlanta Habitat, winner of the AJC’s best charitable project in metro Atlanta, as we continue to support families.

A new year is in sight, with new possibilities to build a world where we can all build, thrive and grow.

Lisa Y. Gordon is president and CEO, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity.