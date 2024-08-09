Too many Georgia veterans return home from serving our country only to struggle to find affordable health insurance. Nearly 70,000 of our state’s veterans are uninsured, a rate that is almost 20% above the national average.

There is a widespread misperception that all veterans receive health care through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). In fact, qualification for VA coverage is a difficult process that can take up to a full year or more and might never be granted. Often, the resulting coverage is only partial. As a result, fewer than half our state’s veterans are enrolled in VA health care.