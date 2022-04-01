Opinion: Stalled insurance contract talks affect patient care

I am also concerned about how misleading information and misdirected allegations related to contract negotiations have played out publicly and the impact this may have on public trust in our healthcare systems. Leaving Georgians without covered access to physicians and healthcare professionals they know and trust adds to the frustration, confusion and anger of patients in our communities.

Communities suffer when insurance giants fail to reach a fair agreement with local hospital systems. These rate disputes threaten both patient care and the health systems we all depend on to provide that care 24/7 in our communities. The timing of the current fights is highly problematic, as our hospitals and doctors have been challenged by the COVID pandemic for the last two years.

Wellstar, Northside and other local hospital systems not only invest in delivering high-quality patient care, but also invest significantly in the communities they serve.

It is in the best interest of all stakeholders to consider the impact these disputes, stalled negotiations and network disruptions have on patient care and outcomes. As Wellstar, Northside, and other hospital systems continue to work to get insurance companies to engage in meaningful negotiations to reach a fair agreement, the pandemic has taught us that we need to put patients and communities first, while supporting our healthcare providers and frontline workers – not put them at a disadvantage.

Let’s care for those who care for us.

State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, M.D., R-Marietta, represents Senate District 32.