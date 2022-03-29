Georgia fines Anthem/Blue Cross $5 million for consumer violations

The state of Georgia has fined Anthem/Blue Cross Blue Shield $5 million for a repeated, years-long pattern of violations of policyholder’s rights.
In a press conference Tuesday morning at the state Capitol, Insurance Commissioner John King said it was the largest fine in the office’s history.
“Since my first day in office we have been inundated with complaints about Anthem from individuals, from doctors, hospitals and others from all corners and across Georgia,” King said.
One of the central problems has been the inaccuracy of Anthem’s list of health care providers, called its network. Patients often decide which insurer to buy a policy from based on whether their doctor or hospital is “in network” with that insurance company. For that to happen, the insurance company has to have its own contract with that doctor or hospital.
But often, King said, patients saw their doctor or hospital listed on Anthem’s network, and then found out later that it wasn’t true, which left the patient paying the full price for service.
The incidents have been reported for years, including under King’s predecessors. King said this investigation began approximately a year ago. He said no specific incident triggered it.
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield said in a statement that the database the investigation focused on has been replaced with a new platform, and that Anthem “worked diligently to address to address these challenges.”
