Hearing the news of the shooting at Apalachee High School sucked the breath right out of my body. The suspect, a 14-year-old. Fourteen. A child. A child in crisis.

With this school shooting, our attention again shifts to gun reforms. We will continue to argue. A nation divided. Though I appreciate the importance of this key issue, I write today, as a pediatrician and a mother, to argue this horrific tragedy, with a child suspect, warrants a conversation beyond gun reform. What is happening to our nation’s children?

Depression, anxiety, suicide and violent crimes are all on the rise among our youth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports in a 2021 survey of high school students that more than 4 out of 10 (42%) felt persistently sad or hopeless. As a pediatrician, I am experiencing the weight of this reality daily. Alongside the typical fevers, coughs, sore throats and stomach bugs, I am encountering overdoses that are suicide attempts, weight loss because of eating disorders, cuts because of self-mutilation, insomnia because of anxiety, fatigue because of depression — and the list goes on. This has become the norm for most practicing pediatricians. Without enough child and adolescent psychiatrists to serve the increasing needs of our patients, we have become the front line mental health care providers for our communities.

The data from pediatric emergency rooms across the country is perhaps the most striking, with a sharp rise in the number of mental-health related visits starting during the coronavirus pandemic. Between 2019 and 2020, the number of these visits for adolescents ages 12 to 17 increased by more than 30%. Though there is no denying the pandemic played a role in exacerbating the mental health crisis of our youth, there is more to the story.

Research demonstrates that the basis for this crisis is multifactorial. Genetics, relationships and life experiences — to name a few — play a role. Each affected child has a unique combination of factors contributing to their mental health. But what I have witnessed firsthand in clinic is there is a common thread that connects each case: social media.

Typically, I enter the exam room to find the teenager perched on the exam table with phone in hand, eyes glued to screen, scrolling. You can imagine it, right? This behavior is everywhere. At this point, social media use among teens is nearly universal, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting up to 95% of children ages 13 to 17 use social media. As more and more evidence links social media use to our youth’s declining mental health, we have to start paying attention.