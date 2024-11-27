The Jewish community in Georgia has a strong, proud and storied history of political activism. Today, we use our collective voice as rabbis to express strong and sincere disappointment with the recent anti-Israel votes cast by U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

We are joined in these sentiments by rabbis, united across denominations and institutions, leaders of congregations, including many of the largest in Georgia, and organizations such as Chabad of Georgia and Hillels of Georgia: Rabbi Jonathon Adler, Rabbi Spike Anderson, Rabbi Peter Berg, Rabbi Shulamit Cenker, Rabbi Dan Dorsch, Rabbi Eric Feld, Rabbi Chase Foster, Rabbi Josh Hearshen, Rabbi Avi Levitt, Rabbi Shalom Lewis, Rabbi Max Miller, Rabbi Rachael Miller, Rabbi Yossi New, Rabbi Jordan Ottenstein, Rabbi Ron Segal, Rabbi Larry Sernovitz, Rabbi Adam Starr, Rabbi Natan Trief and Rabbi Mark Zimmerman.

America’s ally Israel is fighting a war it did not start or seek against an enemy that is sworn to its annihilation. Iran and its terrorist proxies have attacked the Jewish state from seven fronts, including the horrific massacre that unfolded on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel is not asking for U.S. troops to save it; it is willing and capable of fighting its own battles. But Israel is small, approximately one-seventh the size of Georgia, and has asked its closest friend in the world to sell it the weapons it needs to protect its families.

President Joe Biden approved the sale. The majority of Democrats and Republicans in the Senate approved the sale. But Georgia’s two senators, Ossoff and Warnock, voted against our ally, voted against helping Israel and voted with the most consistently anti-Israel senators in Washington.

Today, we stand united to say: Sen. Ossoff and Sen. Warnock, your vote demonstrated a failure to hear your Jewish constituents.

This war has been painful to each of us and to millions who have been directly impacted by it — in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon and beyond. We join the chorus of leaders who want the hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023, to be freed and the fighting to stop. But depriving our ally of the weapons it needs while it fights a war against a maniacal, anti-American, anti-Israeli Iranian regime and its proxies will, as the Biden administration said, only serve to prolong the fighting rather than end it.

With this vote, you showed indifference to the pro-Israel community while granting approval to fringe voices like that of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

The overwhelming majority of mainstream Jewish organizations stands firmly against the votes you took. The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Jewish Federations of North America, AIPAC, Jewish Democratic Council of America and Democratic Majority for Israel all opposed these dangerous resolutions.