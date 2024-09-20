Huh?

What?

Really?

Most stepparents take their roles very seriously. In a piece for Elle Magazine in 2019, Harris wrote about when she was newly dating her now husband, Doug Emhoff, “When I met Doug, the man who would become my husband, I also met a man who was a divorced father of two children, Cole, and Ella.... And I was determined not to insert myself in their lives until Doug and I had established we were in this for the long haul. Children need consistency; I didn’t want to insert myself into their lives as a temporary fixture because I didn’t want to disappoint them. There’s nothing worse than disappointing a child.”

On Wednesday, Emhoff responded to Sanders’ weird comments, “Somehow, because Cole and Ella aren’t Kamala’s ‘biological children,’ ... she doesn’t have anything in her life to keep her humble…. As if keeping women humble, whether you have children or not, is something we should strive for.”

Exactly right!

This is 2024, and women are in leadership positions in corporations. They are university presidents. They are elected members of Congress. They run for the presidency of the United States. Women do not need to be “humbled.” They need to be taken seriously and vetted for their credentials and policy positions alone.

So what are the Republicans talking about when they call for more civility and toned-down rhetoric? Trump has taken our politics to a new low. The cruelty is the point. The lying is the point.

But what of us? What does this say for us as citizens of this great republic? Why will tens of millions of Americans vote for Trump again given all he and Vance have done to drive us to this dark place? Why are we so angry at one another and so willing to call each another names and attack women and immigrants. What does that say about us?

In the end, we do need more civility and, yes, humility in our politics. But I promise you, Sarah Sanders, JD Vance and Donald Trump are not the ones to help us restore these needed virtues.