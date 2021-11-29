Opinion: Remember Ga.’s nonprofits this season

That’s the opportunity GAgives on Giving Tuesday provides all of us in Georgia. In fact, last year’s GAgives on Giving Tuesday, taking place as the pandemic raged into its 8th month, inspired more people than ever: Counting 260,546 individual donations, 2020 giving topped 2019′s record-setting figure by over 94 percent! That groundswell of #GAgenerosity translated into more than $24.88 million dollars, benefitting thousands of Georgia nonprofits and causes of every kind – and that was after a COVID-specific GivingTuesday event in May that saw Georgians contributing $1.26 million, even as we were all reeling to adapt to pandemic conditions not seen in the U.S. for a century.

It’s been proven that, even in the face of complex challenges, simple acts can improve our mood, our health and our outlook. Take smiling: A recently-released study substantiates the evidence that smiling improves your mood, relieves stress, boosts the immune system, lowers blood pressure, releases feel-good hormones, makes you more attractive to others and is contagious – helping others change their own circumstances. Yet another recent study shows that smiling can even diminish physical pain, such as the sting from a vaccine injection. All this, just from moving a few facial muscles!

If this simple, individual act of positivity – a smile – can have such a profound effect, imagine what an international positivity movement could do. That’s Giving Tuesday: Situated after the two tentpoles of holiday consumer spending, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday is celebrated annually across the globe by millions. Giving Tuesday was conceived in 2012 with a simple idea: one day each year that encourages people to do good. Over nine years, this idea has grown into an incredible force for good, reaching every state in the nation and more than 75 countries around the world. Last year alone, individuals participating in Giving Tuesday gave a grand total of $2.97 billion.

Think of Giving Tuesday as a worldwide grin: A mosaic crafted by countless individual contributions of dollars, time, talent, social media space, enthusiasm and influence, in which every piece helps improve life for others.

There are plenty of problems to chew on, but if we each do one simple thing within our power – whether that’s giving, volunteering, or sharing stories of recovery, hope, love, and respect – we can contribute to meaningful, immediate and lasting solutions. Georgia’s nonprofit sector, missing front teeth and all, will be all smiles on November 30. We hope you’ll be smiling back, and encouraging everyone you know to give and to spread #GAgenerosity themselves. (The official giving platform of GAgives on Giving Tuesday, GAgives.org, makes it easy to do both – and to start your own fundraiser for the Georgia nonprofit of your choice.)

Remember: Research shows smiling makes you more attractive. Ahh – there you go. You look amazing, Georgia!

Karen Beavor is president and CEO of the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, the official state organizer for Giving Tuesday in Georgia.