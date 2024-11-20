Given timber’s lengthy cycle from seedling to shelf and relatively straightforward harvesting method, landowners do not typically need excess equipment or structures to maintain their stand. However, the timber industry’s crucial intermediaries — timber harvesters, haulers, etc. — are in a bind as they scramble to get timber that might or might not be processable off the forest floor and to a market with razor-thin margins.

Pecan, peanut, vegetable and fruit farms require specialized tractors, hauling vehicles, storage buildings and sheds of all sizes, as well as high-tech, high-end, technology-assisted machinery. Like their timber counterparts, the industries that support food and fiber’s journey to market are under enormous pressure to stay in operation. Storm damage directly impacts “input costs” — costs actually incurred before anything grows. An insurance premium is part of this. Increased input costs eventually drive up consumer costs.

Our own insurance practices are part of these “grower economies.” We rely on the agriculture and timber industries just as thousands of our fellow Georgians do. Our clients — growers and farmers and the folks that bring their products to market — are sophisticated businesspeople, and many have been working the same plots of land or small businesses for generations. Though these industries are changing through technological advances and consolidation, the overarching need to adequately mitigate risk and provide for loss coverage remains constant. Now, insurance professionals across the state are working with clients to reestablish a sense of normality.

We suggest that immediately after this cleanup, farmers pivot to a proactive stance and reevaluate their insurance needs. Many times, a farming operation will expand over the years with the addition of structures and additional equipment. Often, these additions are not recorded adequately. Each and every item should be accounted for, and an inventory maintenance program should be implemented to track upkeep on all structures, vehicles and equipment. Beyond crop coverage, operators should inspect and determine which pieces of their individual infrastructure need repair or replacement and which are worth insuring — or not. A close analysis and updating of replacement costs is also crucial. All these things can help reduce a key input cost: the insurance premium.

Timber-related businesses — timber dealers, logging contractors, log haulers and their various trading partners — are a key component of the timber industry. When a natural disaster destroys merchantable timber to this magnitude, those businesses are especially vulnerable. Most timber landowners do not have a way to insure their stands — not because they don’t want to, but because viable insurance products aren’t readily available as timber is not a part of the Federal Crop Insurance Program. Often, timber tracts are acquired and nurtured over decades. A grower might have one opportunity in his lifetime to complete a full seedling-to-harvest cycle. Storms like Helene are seemingly increasing in frequency, and their impact is felt far inland, away from typical landfall zones and dramatically impacting the timber harvest cycle. We advocate for a proactive, new way of thinking about risk mitigation and risk transfer strategies for an industry that is highly efficient and technologically advanced.

Creativity can help minimize losses across the board. All of these proactive steps come down to having what can be difficult conversations about potential loss and the value of property and operations. A thoughtful, thorough, systematic and professional review of an entire operation now can alleviate a grim conversation about coverage inadequacies in the wake of the next superstorm. Much like the hard work of getting a crop into the ground and nurturing its growth, so too can a proactive insurance posture help reap benefits in a time of loss.

Will Wilson and Sam Sports are principals at Oakbridge Insurance, specializing in proactive risk management and insurance solutions for Georgia’s timber and agriculture industries, respectively.