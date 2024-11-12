I recommend that the young people who have received these abhorrent text messages report them to their parents, to their schools, to the phone providers from which they get their service and to local authorities. We should ask our pastors, priests, rabbis, imams and other spiritual leaders to speak up publicly about this. We must document what our communities have done to expose this racism and what action it is taking to alleviate it. Parents, schools and churches should be prepared to offer counseling to the affected students. I can’t imagine the fear that might wash over these students as they consider that their place in the country they love, their home, is being attacked.

These racist text messages highlight the tragic hatred some Americans feel for people with darker skin. One of the major goals of the incoming administration, something Trump campaigned on and has talked about for years, is to deport immigrants, including asylum-seekers, and to stop them from even entering the country.

Good Americans can show the world that democracy has won by encouraging our government to continue to give asylum to people who are in danger of persecution, starvation and death in their home countries. Congress can pass an immigration bill that would give border agents and adjudicators the resources they need to sift through everything that comes their way so the people at genuine risk get a full and fair hearing. We all agree that criminals need to be caught and dealt with. But we can’t criminalize those folks who desperately need relief, and we can’t let them suffer because the authorities can’t get to their cases. Unless you are Native American, this same protection was most likely granted to your own ancestors (and without visas in the early days).

It’s also worth noting that our country was founded on separation of church and state. Some white folks — we called them pilgrims, and we soon will celebrate their arrival in the Americas — came to the shores centuries ago because they didn’t have freedom of religion and were persecuted. They were actually escaping Christian churches. That’s the reason we have the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, no national religion and enshrining freedom of worship. We must extend the same protection accorded our ancestors to those who may worship differently than we do.

These racist text messages should spur all good Americans to support all of our children and to recommit to the qualities that make America that shining city on the hill.

Ellen Cliburn Slack is a licensed clinical social worker.