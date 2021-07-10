Opinion: Public health knowledge important in fight to reduce crime

Caption Dr. Mara Schenker Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

They are particularly critical as such plans unfold, to evaluate and monitor what’s working and what is not.

The mayor’s current group seems to have no scientific representation, based on the members named in a city press release.

That’s a problem.

Anti-violence taskforces like the one convened by Mayor Bottoms are unlikely to be successful if they do not include violence prevention scientists.

Take a close look at who she has appointed to the council: It’s an admirable group of important individuals from law enforcement, neighborhoods and the faith and business communities.

But none of those named in the announcement are violence- or crime-prevention research experts.

No criminologists. No social work scholars. No public health researchers. No legal or medical scholars. No one trained to make sense of the vast research (much of it supported by your tax dollars) on the causes and cures for violence.

If you had cancer, would you skip a diagnosis and treatment plan with an oncologist and go directly to have a surgeon cut you open?

Atlanta is blessed with world-class universities, research-based anti-violence nongovernmental organizations, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, housing the Division of Violence Prevention. Georgia State University’s criminal justice and criminology department is a mere three blocks from City Hall. Emory University and Morehouse School of Medicine employ dozens of trauma surgeons and medical personnel at Grady Memorial Hospital, where most shooting victims land.

This rich array of knowledge is available for the asking.

Our city has neither time nor resources to waste.

We need a proper, evidence-based assessment of the crime problem facing our city and a treatment and monitoring plan driven by scientifically proven strategies. Such solutions are readily available, but it’s important to consult with those who know the difference between programs that work and those that don’t -- with a specific focus on Atlanta.

Last month, the two of us met under unfortunate circumstances that magnify the problem. A fight between two groups of young men in Buckhead erupted in gunfire that struck three people at a retail-store parking lot, including Volkan. It sent him to Grady, where Mara performed surgery to remove the bullet from his arm and fix his broken ulna bone with plates and screws.

We’ve reached out to the mayor to offer our help during these difficult times. We don’t work in ivory towers. Our work takes place on the streets of Atlanta and in its emergency rooms.

Other cities, like Dallas, Boston, and Miami have developed strong traditions of working with bona fide researchers to produce real solutions with lasting effects.

Atlanta can join their ranks, but they need to bring in scientists like us to make it work, and make violence reduction last.

Volkan Topalli is a professor of criminology with the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University. He has studied street violence for 21 years, and has interviewed hundreds of justice-involved individuals -- drug dealers, carjackers, street robbers -- in Atlanta’s neighborhoods.

Mara Schenker, M.D., is associate professor and the chief of orthopaedics and director of orthopaedic trauma for Grady Memorial Hospital and Emory University. She’s performed nearly 3,000 surgeries in her time at Grady, many of which were the result of gun-related violence.