When President Joe Biden recently ended his presidential campaign, he said he would focus on pressing unfinished business. Since then, Americans have wondered precisely how someone who devoted the past half century to public service would choose to spend his remaining time as president. One responsibility stands out as critical, particularly for United States democracy and Biden’s legacy: filling the federal courts with highly qualified, mainstream judges.

The Constitution expressly instructs that presidents shall nominate and with Senate advice and consent appoint federal judges. Recent successes that Biden and senators realized in proposing candidates, shepherding nominees through the confirmation process and confirming them show that Biden could felicitously discharge that crucial responsibility and cement his legacy.