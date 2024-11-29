On the campaign trail, President-elect Donald Trump declared that America needs a health system that will “take care of everybody,” not just those who can “pay for it.”

It’s easy to understand why tens of millions of Americans — of both parties — agree with this basic moral sentiment. Every major faith tradition teaches that we should help “the least of these.”

Turning that promise into reality is easier said than done, of course. But it can be done — and both parties actually agree on one of the best places to start: reining in the power of the pharmacy benefit managers.

PBMs are middlemen in the drug supply chain. In theory, they help insurance companies negotiate bulk discounts and rebates on medicines. But in practice, PBMs have distorted the system to enrich themselves, jacking up drug prices while delivering few tangible benefits to patients.

Today, just three PBMs — CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx — control 80% of prescription drug sales in America. This concentration of market power would be concerning enough on its own. But the real problem is in the incentives. PBMs make more money when drug prices are higher, not lower. They negotiate rebates from drug manufacturers, then pocket much of the savings instead of passing them on to patients at the pharmacy counter. The higher the list price, the bigger the rebate, the larger their profit.

The Federal Trade Commission recently took notice of the problem. Its recent lawsuit against these three PBMs for inflating insulin prices reveals the human cost of this broken system. And it’s not hitting all Americans equally. The same communities that have historically faced barriers to health care access — Black, Hispanic and Native Americans — are bearing the brunt of these inflated prices.

The data tells the story. Diabetes, a disease requiring constant medication, is 60% more common in Black adults than in white Americans. Hispanic Americans face a nearly identical increased risk. Native Americans have the highest diabetes rates of any racial group in the country. When insulin becomes unaffordable, these communities suffer first and worst. It’s not surprising that Black Medicare beneficiaries are two times more likely to skip filling prescriptions because of cost.