Opinion: Pandemic brought a renewal of the spirit to build together

More importantly, thanks to the support of friends of Habitat, including our donors, strong corporate partners and the philanthropic community, we were able to prevent massive foreclosures for homeowners who had been successful at meeting their mortgage obligations pre-COVID. There was a focus on not losing the very people who had overcome barrier after barrier to achieve the dream of homeownership, but also serving the growing pipeline of need exacerbated by the home becoming a place of work, school, fine home-cooked dining and worship.

Our military veterans and seniors who needed home repairs patiently waited for us to reach them in safe ways, even sheltering safely on their porches or in their cars while repairs were made to their homes that ensured they were safe, dry and accessible. As this work was completed, we witnessed tears of joy and saw the immediate impact on the people who anchor many of our most challenging communities. They have given back by their service to our country and communities.

We are most excited about coming out of this storm and facing the future with bold intent to continue the collaboration that began with nonprofits, corporate and philanthropic partners to find innovative solutions to build our community. As we do our part to provide more housing opportunities, we will welcome our new neighbors at our affordable home community at Browns Mill Village and embrace our future with an appreciation of the opportunity to serve and reconnect with volunteers who remind us that, by working together, we can make a difference.

Lisa Y. Gordon is president and CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity.