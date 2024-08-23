As the founder of HelpingUkraine.us, I am inspired and encouraged by the growing number of Rotarians across the country who are joining our mission to support Ukraine.
On Aug. 24, as Ukraine commemorates its Independence Day, we are reminded of the resilience and courage of a nation fighting for its very survival. This day is not only a celebration of their sovereignty but also a call to action for the United States and the international community to uphold the promises made under the Budapest Memorandum. As a member of Rotary International, an organization that lives by the motto “Service Above Self,” I am compelled to raise awareness about the critical need for continued support for Ukraine. It is not just about standing with a nation under siege; it is about honoring the commitments we made to uphold their security and independence.
Credit: Handout
In 1994, Ukraine made the monumental decision to relinquish the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal, inherited after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. In return for this unprecedented act of disarmament, Ukraine was given security assurances under the Budapest Memorandum, signed by the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia. These assurances included commitments to respect Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty within its existing borders, to refrain from the threat or use of force against Ukraine and to refrain from economic coercion. The understanding was clear: Ukraine’s decision to disarm would be met with guarantees of protection.
It is evident that these assurances have not been honored. Russia’s ongoing military aggression, which began with the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 and escalated into a full-scale invasion in 2022, is a blatant violation of the Budapest Memorandum. More troubling is the muted response from the United States and other signatories in fully addressing these violations. The memorandum was not just a piece of paper; it was a solemn promise, and by not upholding it, we risk undermining the very principles of international law and diplomacy.
As a Rotarian, I am deeply committed to peace, conflict resolution and the protection of human dignity. My work in Ukraine, through various humanitarian initiatives, is a testament to these values. In June 2022, I launched HelpingUkraine.us to deliver critically needed medical supplies and humanitarian aid to Ukraine’s hospitals and communities. Dubbed “The Great Rotary Relay,” this effort, backed by Rotary clubs in Atlanta, has seen a continuous flow of support to Ukraine. However, as I have seen on my many visits to Ukraine, I recognize that humanitarian aid, while crucial, is not enough.
Two years on, some Americans might wonder what obligation our own nation has to support the Ukrainian war effort to save their country. At a time like this, we should recall the Budapest Memorandum, signed in 1994. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is in direct violation of that memorandum.
The Budapest Memorandum was a promise that the United States and its allies would stand by Ukraine in its hour of need. To ignore this commitment is to send a message to the world that security assurances are meaningless, thereby weakening the global nonproliferation regime and emboldening aggressors.
Ukraine’s struggle is not just about its future — it’s about the future of international order and the credibility of diplomatic agreements. If we fail Ukraine, we fail the principles that have governed global peace and security since the end of World War II. Moreover, we send a dangerous signal to other nations that might consider disarmament or rely on international agreements for their security.
As we request that the U.S. government continue its support, we all must do more to contribute. Financial support is crucial to rebuilding infrastructure, providing medical care and supplying basic necessities. We understand “war fatigue,” but the need for donations is urgent; every dollar can make a significant difference in alleviating suffering and aiding recovery efforts.
Although the Independence Day celebrations in Ukraine might be muted this year, we should all recognize that a threat to democracy in one nation is a threat to democracy everywhere. By standing with Ukraine, we reaffirm our commitment to these values and demonstrate the true spirit of global solidarity. Let us continue to extend our hands and hearts to Ukraine, ensuring that its fight is not in vain and that its independence is celebrated for generations to come.
The world is watching, and history will judge our actions. As a Rotarian, as an American and as a global citizen, I call on our leaders to stand by Ukraine, not just with words but with meaningful, sustained action. Ukraine’s fight is our fight, and Ukraine’s freedom is a cause that demands our unwavering support. Let’s give Ukraine something it can celebrate: our help. As HelpingUkraine.us says, “Help Us, Help Them.”
Emory Morsberger of The Morsberger Group is a former member of the Georgia legislature and the founder of HelpingUkraine.us.
