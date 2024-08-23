As the founder of HelpingUkraine.us, I am inspired and encouraged by the growing number of Rotarians across the country who are joining our mission to support Ukraine.

On Aug. 24, as Ukraine commemorates its Independence Day, we are reminded of the resilience and courage of a nation fighting for its very survival. This day is not only a celebration of their sovereignty but also a call to action for the United States and the international community to uphold the promises made under the Budapest Memorandum. As a member of Rotary International, an organization that lives by the motto “Service Above Self,” I am compelled to raise awareness about the critical need for continued support for Ukraine. It is not just about standing with a nation under siege; it is about honoring the commitments we made to uphold their security and independence.